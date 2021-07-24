News

Miami PD Officer Involved in T-Bone Accident

A City of Miami Police officer and another person are in the hospital after a gray BMW and the police vehicle crashed Saturday.

The accident happened at the intersection of Northwest 11th Avenue and 7th Street.

The police car T-boned the BMW at the intersection, according to investigators.

The police officer was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital' Ryder Trauma Center with possible head injuries and listed in stable condition.

The passenger in the BMW was also taken to the hospital and is also listed in stable condition.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

