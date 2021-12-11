News

Miami

Miami Warehouse Fire Sends Man To Hospital

A warehouse fire in Miami has left one mane in the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The City of Miami Department of Fire-Rescue responded to the warehouse fire Saturday around 4 p.m. at 6709 NE 3 Ave. 

The warehouse was locked and crew members had to force their way in through the overhead doors to begin operations, according to an email from Miami Fire Rescue. 

An adult male was transported to the hospital in stable condition for smoke inhalation. 

Video shows flames emitting through the roof.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire within 45 minutes. The fire was isolated to the warehouse itself and no other property as damaged.

The Fire Investigator will determine the cause of the fire. 

