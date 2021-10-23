Fort Valley State

1 Killed, 7 Wounded in Shooting Near Fort Valley State

The shooting incident happened at an off-campus party in Fort Valley, GA

The GA Bureau of Investigation investigates the scene of a shooting at an off-campus party.
GA Bureau of Investigation

A shooting at an off-campus party near Fort Valley State University killed one person and wounded seven others, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said early Saturday.

Peach County Coroner Kerry Rooks says Tyler French, 27, died Saturday around 3 a.m., Macon television station WMAZ reported. The GBI says French was not a student at Fort Valley State.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Several other victims were taken to hospitals, Rooks told the station.

In the wake of the overnight shooting, Fort Valley State spokesperson Mechel McCrary said the school’s homecoming parade, scheduled for Saturday morning, has been canceled.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Fort Valley Stategeorgiashootinggun violenceSchool Shooting
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us