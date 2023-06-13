2 Rhode Island government officials accused of racist and sexist behavior during trip to Philadelphia

Two Rhode Island government officials allegedly made racist, sexist and unprofessional remarks during a business trip to Philadelphia, officials with a development company said in an email that has been made public.

The allegations were raised by Scout Ltd., a development company contracted to redevelop an area of Providence, and accuse David Patten, Rhode Island’s director of division of capital asset management and maintenance, and James Thorsen, the now-former administration director, of displaying “bizarre, offensive and unprofessional” behavior during a March 10 trip to inspect a building in Philadelphia.

Patten was also accused of sexual harassment after he made comments about a company official’s appearance and made crude remarks about her husband being out of town, according to an email sent to administration officials.

The email was released last week by Gov. Daniel McKee’s office after the attorney general’s office said they should be made public, according to NBC affiliate WJAR of Providence. McKee’s office had previously tried to deny their release.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The allegations raised in the email sparked an investigation into Patten by the Rhode Island State Police and the human resources department, Gov. McKee said.

Patten and Thorsen did not immediately return a request for comment on Tuesday. Patten has been on paid leave since March 13, according to WJAR. Thorsen left his position in April, a move that was scheduled prior to the trip, the news station reported.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.