Legendary Mexican Singer Ana Gabriel Offers to Pay Attacked SJ Street Vendor's Medical Bills

The support for a hot dog vendor in San Jose keeps pouring in.

According to NBC Bay Area reporter Damian Trujillo, Saul Reconco said on Saturday that legendary Mexican singer Ana Gabriel has offered to pay his medical bills.

Gabriel was performing at San Jose’s SAP Center the night Reconco was attacked.

Reconco was attacked last month after he didn't give another man a free hot dog. He said that he suffered a concussion, a broken nose and is missing several teeth.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The community has rallied around Reconco, holding several events.

On Friday, he was joined by two volunteers acting as his security guards to make sure he felt safe.

Last Wednesday, police arrested 33-year-old Dioscoro Reyes of Hayward in connection to the attack. He is currently facing assault charges.