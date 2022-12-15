Biden Releases Most JFK Assassination Records — But Withholds Thousands

President Joe Biden’s administration released more than 13,000 records of President John F. Kennedy's assassination Thursday, but it fell short of fully complying with the spirit of a 30-year-old law demanding transparency by now.

With Thursday's action, about 98% of all documents related to the 1963 killing have been released and just 3% of the records remain redacted in whole or in part, according to the National Archives, which controls the John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection.

The records include more information on accused gunman Lee Harvey Oswald and his time in Mexico City.

“Let us never negotiate out of fear. But let us never fear to negotiate.” -President Kennedy, 1961

