Blackhawks' Marc-Andre Fleury Becomes 3rd Goalie in NHL History With 500 Wins

By Charlie Roumeliotis

Marc-Andre Fleury made history on Thursday by becoming the third goaltender in NHL history to hit the 500-win mark. And he did so in his hometown of Montreal.

Fleury stopped all 29 shots in the Blackhawks' 2-0 win over the Canadiens for his 69th career shutout. His career record improved to 500-286-82-68 in 901 appearances.

Martin Brodeur (691) and Patrick Roy (551) are the only other netminders with more wins than Fleury, who will one day join them in the Hockey Hall of Fame. There's a legitimate chance Fleury could finish No. 2 when it's all said and done, depending on health and how long he wants to play for.

Of Fleury's 500 wins, 375 came with the Pittsburgh Penguins, 117 with the Vegas Golden Knights and the remaining eight with the Blackhawks. And that's not including the additional 90 wins he has in the postseason, where he's won three Stanley Cups.

Fleury was selected by Pittsburgh with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2003 NHL Draft and he has lived up to the hype since Day 1.

