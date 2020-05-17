Canadian Air Force Pilot Dies After Jet Crashes During Coronavirus Tribute

A Canadian air force pilot died Sunday after a jet crashed into a British Columbia home during a celebration for front-line workers in the coronavirus pandemic, authorities said.

The Royal Canadian Air Force said in a statement that another pilot was seriously injured in incident, which occurred in Kamloops, northeast of Vancouver. Additional details about the pilots weren't immediately available, NBC News reports.

The flight was part of “Operation Inspiration,” a nationwide mission aimed at saluting first responders and other essential workers. The Snowbirds are a military acrobatics squadron based in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan.

A video that appeared to capture the crash showed two jets taking off and flying side by side for a few seconds. One of them veers into the sky and seconds later is seen spiraling toward the ground.

