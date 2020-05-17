Canada

Canadian Air Force Pilot Dies After Jet Crashes During Coronavirus Tribute

The flight was part of “Operation Inspiration,” a nationwide mission aimed at saluting first responders and other essential workers

Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

A Canadian air force pilot died Sunday after a jet crashed into a British Columbia home during a celebration for front-line workers in the coronavirus pandemic, authorities said.

The Royal Canadian Air Force said in a statement that another pilot was seriously injured in incident, which occurred in Kamloops, northeast of Vancouver. Additional details about the pilots weren't immediately available, NBC News reports.

The flight was part of “Operation Inspiration,” a nationwide mission aimed at saluting first responders and other essential workers. The Snowbirds are a military acrobatics squadron based in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan.

U.S. & World

coronavirus May 16

US Virus Updates: States Start to Ease Restrictions

COVID Toes 12 hours ago

‘COVID Toes,’ Other Rashes Latest Possible Rare Virus Signs

A video that appeared to capture the crash showed two jets taking off and flying side by side for a few seconds. One of them veers into the sky and seconds later is seen spiraling toward the ground.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Canada
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us