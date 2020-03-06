Daylight Saving Time

Clocks Spring Forward One Hour Sunday for Daylight Saving Time

Watch for it at 2 a.m. local time Sunday in most of the United States.

Like clockwork, daylight saving timestrikes again this weekend.

Watch for it at 2 a.m. local time Sunday in most of the United States. Don't forget to set your clocks an hour ahead, usually before bed Saturday night, to avoid being late for Sunday morning activities.

With the annual change, sunlight will extend longer into the evening, but the shine will take longer to emerge in the morning.

No time change is observed in Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas.

Standard time returns Nov. 1.

A poll last year by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that 7 in 10 Americans preferred not to switch back and forth to mark daylight saving time. But there was no agreement on which time clocks ought to follow.

Every spring we set our clocks forward an hour, and every fall we set them back, but why? Before you "spring forward" an hour this weekend, learn the real story behind Daylight Saving Time.
