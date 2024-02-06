Several queso fresco, Cotija cheese, and yogurt products that were sold in stores across the United States, including under the Whole Foods brand, have been linked to a years-old listeria outbreak that has resulted in two deaths.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday that Rizo-López Food, based in Modesto, Calif., is recalling all cheeses and other dairy products made in their facility.

New lab evidence linked the soft cheeses and dairy products to the outbreak, which the CDC says was first detected in June 2014.

"[The] CDC reopened the investigation in January 2024 after new illnesses were reported in December 2023 and the outbreak strain was found in a cheese sample from Rizo-López Foods," the CDC said.

Since 2014, the cheese products have sickened at least 26 people in 11 states, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington.

What brands were recalled?

On Monday, Rizo-López Food recalled more than 60 soft cheeses, yogurt and sour cream sold under the following brands. For the full list of affected products, click here.

Tio Francisco

Don Francisco

Rizo Bros

Rio Grande

Food City

El Huache

La Ordena

San Carlos

Campesino

Santa Maria

Dos Ranchitos

Casa Cardenas

365 Whole Foods Market

If you have bought any of these products, the CDC urges consumers to not eat them. You can throw them away or return them to the store where you bought them.

Where were the products sold?

The recalled products were distributed nationwide at stores and retail deli counters, including:

Cardenas Market

El Super

Northgate Gonzalez

Superior Groceries

El Rancho

Vallarta

Food City

La Michoacana

Numero Uno Markets

Consumers should also clean their refrigerators, containers and surfaces that may have touched the recalled products, as listeria can survive and easily spread to other foods.

According to the CDC, listeria is a "serious infection usually caused by eating food contaminated with the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes." It is especially harmful to people who are pregnant; are 65 years and older; or have weakened immune systems.

Symptoms usually start within two weeks after eating food contaminated with listeria.

The main symptoms are fever, muscle aches and tiredness for pregnant women. Symptoms could also include a headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, or seizures for people who are not pregnant.

If you have any symptoms, the CDC is urging consumers to call a healthcare provider right away.