COVID Has Claimed More Than 600,000 Lives in United States

More than 33.4 million cases have been recorded in the United States

More than 600,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the United States, a grim reminder that even though cases are down as more people are vaccinated, the pandemic is not over.

As of Thursday evening, the nation had seen at least 600,040 COVID-19 deaths, according to a count of reports by NBC News.

