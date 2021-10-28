Woman Convinced Husband He Had Alzheimer's, Then Stole $600K: PD

A Connecticut woman was arrested for being accused of stealing $600,000 from her husband and convincing him he had Alzheimer's disease, police said.

East Haven Police said they've arrested 63-year-old Donna Marino, who had been accused of stealing her husband's money from as far back as 1999. Her husband told police that Donna controlled all of his finances during their time together and that he had no idea that she was stealing from him.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Police said that Donna would forge her husband's signature on his pension checks, social security checks, worker's compensation settlements and other legal documents before depositing the money in a secret bank account.

In March of 2019, Mr. Marino found out about what his wife was doing, police said. A year later, two complainants came to the East Have Police Department to report the large-scale fraud.

According to police, Mr. Marino later decided to file a formal complaint against his wife. Donna allegedly became Power of Attorney for her husband by having a friend, who is a Notary Public, sign the legal document when her husband was not present. She then used her Power of Attorney status to illegally file taxes in her husband's name, authorities said.

Donna told police that because she convinced her husband he had Alzheimer's Disease, he wouldn't go to the bank to see his low bank balances.

The police investigation also showed that Donna pawned some of her husband's belongings, including some jewelry and rare coins, without his knowledge or consent. She told officials that the stolen money was often used to help her other family members with things like rent, groceries and car payments, according to authorities.

An arrest warrant affidavit for granted and Donna turned herself into police on Oct. 27. She faces charges including first degree larceny and third degree forgery. She was held on a $25,000 court-set bond and appeared in court on Thursday.