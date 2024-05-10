Firefighters battle massive flames after fire breaks out at Miami quadplex

Miami fire officials are investigating after a quadplex was engulfed in massive flames early Friday morning.

According to Miami Fire Rescue, shortly after 4 a.m. Friday, a call was received about reports of a fire at 3020 NW 19th Avenue.

When crews arrived, they found a quadplex on fire with heavy flames coming from the roof, fire officials said.

Credit: City of Miami Fire Rescue

Video captured by NBC6 showed massive flames coming from the building as fire crews battled the blaze.

Firefighters began an aggressive attack on the flames and conducted a search for victims.

Within 30 minutes, fire officials said the flames were under control, but because the flames vented through the roof, all four units sustained damage.

Credit: City of Miami Fire Rescue

The Miami Fire Investigations Unit was requested to determine the origin and cause of the fire.

At this time, there are no injuries reported.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.