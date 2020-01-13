JFK

Extensive Collection of JFK Memorabilia Hits Auction Block

Online bidding for the items will begin Jan. 17

By Associated Press

President JFK Speaking Dinner French minister 1962
ASSOCIATED PRESS

One of the most comprehensive private collections of John F. Kennedy memorabilia that chronicles his life from childhood to the White House is for sale.

Hundreds of items associated with the late president are being offered as a single lot by Boston's RR Auction for a minimum of $1.5 million.

The collection includes a handwritten draft of Kennedy's 1960 speech announcing his intention to run for president; hundreds of unpublished photos and negatives of Kennedy and his family; and even personal items.

U.S. & World

Iran 3 hours ago

Videos Purport to Show Iran Police Firing on Plane-Crash Protesters

Harvey Weinstein 49 mins ago

Weinstein Back in Court as Jurors Winnowed for Rape Trial

Online bidding for the collection put together by a California man opens Jan. 17.

This article tagged under:

JFKJohn F. KennedyauctionSale
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat The Scene Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us