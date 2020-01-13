Extensive Collection of JFK Memorabilia Hits Auction Block

One of the most comprehensive private collections of John F. Kennedy memorabilia that chronicles his life from childhood to the White House is for sale.

Hundreds of items associated with the late president are being offered as a single lot by Boston's RR Auction for a minimum of $1.5 million.

The collection includes a handwritten draft of Kennedy's 1960 speech announcing his intention to run for president; hundreds of unpublished photos and negatives of Kennedy and his family; and even personal items.

Online bidding for the collection put together by a California man opens Jan. 17.