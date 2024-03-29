Watch San Diego father rescue son from attempted kidnapping

A San Diego father of four is sharing his story after he says someone attempted to kidnap his 8-year-old son a week ago.

Adrian Villanueva was celebrating the opening of his business on March 22 when he says he noticed a man outside walking back and forth and acting strangely.

Villanueva didn't think much of it until the man ran back, grabbed his son and headed to the street, according to the father.

"I don't care if he has weapons or he has any of that. I don't care about that. I was just trying to rescue my son," Villanueva told NBC 7. "The fact that I saw the eyes of my kid, you know, when I saw him with the watery eyes, trying to run away from this guy, and then when he sees his mom and starts crying, so it's terrible."

People nearby helped to release Villanueva's son and restrain the man until police arrived, Villanueva said.

Suspect pleads not guilty to attempted kidnapping, false imprisonment charges

The suspect, identified as 38-year-old Christopher Aaron Higginbotham, was arraigned on Friday and pleaded not guilty to attempted kidnapping and false imprisonment charges.

According to prosecutors, Higginbotham has committed other violent offenses. They say he was charged with a felony assault in 2016 for punching someone in the face and then pulling out a fencing sword in Imperial Beach, Calif., and that he allegedly hit a transient in the jaw with a metal pole last August.

In a separate incident in San Diego, prosecutors say Higginbotham attacked two people and was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. He also has another violent charge from Colorado, prosecutors said.

At the hearing, Higginbotham was denied bail due to his threat to society. A protective order was also issued so the suspect would stay away from the child's home and school.

If convicted, Higginbotham could face a sentence of four years. He is expected to appear in court again on April 9.