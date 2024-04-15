FBI opens criminal investigation into Baltimore bridge collapse

The FBI has opened a criminal investigation into the container ship that slammed into and brought down the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore last month, two senior law enforcement officials familiar with the investigation confirm to NBC News.

Federal agents boarded the 985-foot Dali early Monday morning armed with search warrants.

An FBI spokesperson in Baltimore said in a statement: “The FBI is present aboard the cargo ship Dali conducting court authorized law enforcement activity.”

News4's Adam Tuss tells what we know so far about what sources told NBC News is an FBI investigation into the ship that crashed into Baltimore's Key Bridge.

Sources say the investigation is reviewing the events leading up to when the ship left the port and that a portion of the inquiry involves whether there was any prior knowledge by the crew that the ship had potential mechanical problems which would make it unsafe in the harbor.

They also say FBI agents are collecting physical evidence and data from inside the ship relating to the moments before, during and after the impact.

The news was first reported by The Washington Post.

Also on Monday, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced a partnership with two law firms to “launch legal action to hold the wrongdoers responsible” and mitigate harm to city residents.

Monday's statement from Baltimore said the city “will take decisive action to hold responsible all entities accountable for the Key Bridge tragedy, including the owner, charterer, manager/operator, and the manufacturer of the M/V Dali, as well as any other potentially liable third parties.”

“We are continuing to do everything in our power to support everyone impacted here and will continue to recognize the human impact this event has had,” Scott said in a statement. “Part of that work needs to be seeking recourse from those who may potentially be responsible, and with the ship’s owner filing a petition to limit its liability mere days after the incident, we need to act equally as quickly to protect the City’s interests.”

Attorneys representing some of the families of the men who died said they welcome the federal probe and announced they’re conducting their own investigation. They’re fighting efforts by the ship owner to protect its assets and limit compensation to the victims.

“This law was used to protect the owner of the Titanic. That’s how ridiculous this is,” attorney Justin Miller said.

The sole survivor of the bridge collapse was taking a break in his car when the ship caused the huge structure to crumble, his attorney said. He was able to roll down a window and escape. He couldn’t swim, so he grabbed a piece of steel and waited to be rescued, the attorney said.

Alejandro Hernández Fuentes, the married father of four young children, was found dead after the Baltimore Key Bridge disaster. His mother spoke with him just hours earlier, she told News4’s Joseph Olmo.

The Dali is managed by Synergy Marine Group and owned by Grace Ocean Private Ltd., both of Singapore. Danish shipping giant Maersk chartered the Dali.

“Due to the magnitude of the incident, there are various government agencies conducting investigations, in which we are fully participating," Synergy Marine spokesperson Darrell Wilson said in a statement Monday. “Out of respect for these investigations and any future legal proceedings, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.”

The latest timeline on Patapsco River work

Crews are still on schedule to open a 35-foot channel in the river by the end of April and the full channel by the end of May, James Harkness, chief engineer for the Maryland Transportation Authority, said.

Officials say they hope it won’t take much longer than the end of May to completely remove the bridge from the river.