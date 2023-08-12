FEMA is set to conduct a nationwide alert test in October that will alert millions of radios, televisions and cellphones across the country.



The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Communications Commission have scheduled the alert for Wednesday, Oct. 4.

If there is widespread severe weather on Oct. 4, the test will be moved to Oct. 11, according to a statement.

According to FEMA, the drill will consist of two different alert mechanisms: the Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) and the Emergency Alert System (EAS). The WEA alert will be directed to all cellphones nationwide while the EAS will be sent to all commercial radios and televisions.

FEMA says the WEA alerts will be displayed in either English or Spanish, depending on the phone’s set language. The lock screen alert will read:

“THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

Similarly, The EAS test message will state:

“This is a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System, issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, covering the United States from 14:20 to 14:50 hours ET. This is only a test. No action is required by the public.

Both WEA and EAS alerts are scheduled to begin around 2:20 p.m. ET on Oct. 4., , according to the FEMA press release.

What is the purpose of this alert?

According to FEMA, the purpose of the drill is to make sure the WEA and EAS systems are prepared in case a national emergency alert needs to be sent out to the public immediately.

The Oct. 4 drill will be the third time FEMA tests the WEA alert system, which debuted in 2018. This will be the sixth nationwide EAS test.

Currently, more than 100 service providers across the United States participate in the WEA program, Fema said.

The only people who will not get the WEA alert will be those without cellphones, out of range of cell towers, have their phones off, or have one of the few service providers that are not part of the WEA program.

Though this is a national test, FEMA says both WEA and EAS alerts can be sent by authorized federal, state, local, tribal and territorial government agencies in case of emergencies.