How to Shop Safely Online on Black Friday and Cyber Monday

With the coronavirus pandemic encouraging people to do holiday shopping online, scams are on the rise, experts say.

The FBI's Financial Crimes section expects cybercriminals to be preying on people looking for Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.



People who are in tighter financial straits or otherwise stressed from the pandemic might be more likely to fall for such scams as fake websites that mimic real ones. Customers could be lured to the websites by an email with enticing coupons.

NBC News talked to experts for tips on keeping your shopping safe.

