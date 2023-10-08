Congress

Interim Speaker McHenry is effectively powerless on Israel matters, experts say

Emergency funding for Israel could be hampered by the lack of leadership in the House

Andrew Harrer | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The global crisis unfolding in Israel is putting renewed scrutiny on Congress, which has been without a permanent House speaker since Kevin McCarthy was ousted last week.

Hamas on Saturday launched an unprecedented attack on Israel, leaving hundreds dead and escalating a decades-long conflict in the region. President Joe Biden on Saturday said that U.S. support for Israel is ironclad.

In the news

Hamas 57 mins ago

Antony Blinken: U.S. is working to verify reports Americans are among the dead in Israel and being held hostage by Hamas

Israel 10 hours ago

Israel battles Hamas militants as country's death toll from mass incursion reaches 600

But as an unelected speaker pro tempore, Rep. Patrick McHenry is effectively powerless on the matter. Per House rules, the interim speaker can only act on matters that relate to the election of a new Speaker: gavel in, gavel out, and preside. 

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Congress
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us