Frightening video shows woman struck by car in Pinecrest hit-and-run

Frightening dashcam video appears to show a hit-and-run in Pinecrest on Saturday afternoon.

The video posted by Only in Dade shows a woman crossing U.S. 1 at Dadeland Boulevard when a white car making a left turn clips her and keeps going, leaving her on the ground.

The video doesn't show anyone stopping to help the woman, who was able to get up on her own.

Pinecrest Police said the woman was treated at the scene for non-life threatening injuries and released.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The driver was later found and criminally cited for leaving the scene, police said.

Police added that the video serves as a reminder of the importance of watching out for pedestrians while driving.