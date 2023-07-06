A major collision between two buses in Manhattan left dozens of passengers injured, 27 of them rushed to area hospitals Thursday night.

Fire department officials said two buses, an MTA bus and a double-decker tour bus, crashed near East 23rd Street and 1st Avenue around 7 p.m.

The total patient count was still fluctuating, but FDNY officials said at one point a total of 81 people were being evaluated by first responders. That number dropped to around 50 before 11 p.m.

None of the injuries to anyone involved appeared to be life-threatening, they added.

FDNY units are currently operating at a bus collision on East 23rd Street and 1st Avenue in Manhattan. Currently there are approximately 40 injuries to civilians. pic.twitter.com/oFDKqwzk6w — FDNY (@FDNY) July 7, 2023

Efforts to rescue people on board the tour bus were made difficult by the size of the bus, FDNY said at a media briefing. People had to be pulled out of windows and removed from the upper deck with the help of a ladder.

The majority of the injuries seem to be cuts, bruises and scrapes. Some may have possible fractures.

"The bus driver of the tour has been transported for evaluation, but he is not the most serious injury," Deputy Chief Paul Hopper said.