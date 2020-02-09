Maryland

Midshipman Dies During Naval Academy Physical Readiness Test

By Associated Press

U.S. Naval Academy

A Navy midshipman has died while taking a physical readiness test at the U.S. Naval Academy.

The academy identified the midshipman Sunday as Duke Carrillo, 21, of Flower Mound, Texas.

Officials said in a news release that Carrillo collapsed Saturday during the 1.5-mile run portion of the Navy's semi-annual physical readiness test.

U.S. Naval Academy Midshipman 3rd Class (sophomore) Duke Carrillo, 21, of Flower Mound, Texas, died while taking the...

Posted by United States Naval Academy on Sunday, February 9, 2020

Officials said Carrillo was rushed to Anne Arundel Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 12:23 p.m.

The academy said the circumstances surrounding the cause of his death are under review.

U.S. & World

Meghan Markle 8 hours ago

Meghan Markle and British Racism: What Her Saga Says to Black Britons

Academy Awards 4 hours ago

South Koreans Explode With Joy Over ‘Parasite’ Oscar Wins

Carrillo was a Quantitative Economics major and a member of the Naval Academy’s Flight Training Squadron.

This article tagged under:

MarylandNavyAnnapolis
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us