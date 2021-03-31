At Least 4 Killed in Shooting in California

A shooting in the city of Orange Wednesday left at least four people dead, including a child, and two others injured, including the suspected shooter, police said.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 200 block of West Lincoln Avenue around 5:30 p.m. and arrived as shots were being fired, the Orange Police Department said. Police found "multiple victims at the scene including fatalities."
A police shooting occurred at a business complex, and the department said that the situation had been "stabilized" and that there was no threat to the public.
No officers were injured.
Rep. Katie Porter issued a statement in response to the shooting: “I’m deeply saddened by reports of a mass shooting in Orange County, and I’m continuing to keep victims and their loved ones in my thoughts as we continue to learn more. My team and I will continue to monitor the situation closely.”
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.