Multiple People Shot in Tennessee, Police Say

Multiple people were shot on Saturday night during an exchange of gunfire in downtown Chattanooga, Tennessee, police said.

CPD says those shot have been transferred to a local hospital from downtown Chattanooga. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Chattanooga police believe the victims who were shot were outside of the incident.

They say the victims ages range from teenagers to 20-year-olds.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.