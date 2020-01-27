Multiple Shot Outside Connecticut Courthouse: City Officials

What to Know Shots were fired outside a courthouse in Connecticut Monday afternoon

Three people were said to have been hit; their wounds were described as non life-threatening

There also was no information on a possible shooter; city employees were told to stay away from the area

Multiple people were shot outside a courthouse in Bridgeport, Connecticut, Monday, city officials said.

A call about the gunfire at the building on Golden Hill Street came in around noon. A total of three people were thought; their injuries were described as non life-threatening and authorities said they were believed to be targeted.

All the shots were fired from outside the courthouse. It's not clear where the victims were when they were hit, whether they were on their way in or leaving.

Police are looking into whether a stolen blue Volkswagen may have been involved in the shooting, according to one law enforcement official briefed on the preliminary investigation. They're also trying to determine whether it was a drive-by shooting or a suspect emerged from the vehicle, fired and then fled.

Local authorities described the area as an "active scene," and urged city employees to stay away from the area. Chopper 4 showed a sprawling law enforcement response at the scene, with evidence markers scattered all over the pavement. Circled by some of those markers was a bullet-riddled sedan. It wasn't clear if it was connected to the probe.

The investigation is ongoing.