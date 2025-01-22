1 student killed, another wounded in Nashville high school cafeteria shooting

One student is dead and another is hospitalized with a gunshot wound following a shooting Wednesday at a Nashville high school cafeteria.

The shooter, a 17-year-old student, fatally shot himself after firing multiple shots at Antioch High School just after 11 a.m. CT, police said at a news conference. The shooter was armed with a pistol, authorities said.

A female student suffered a graze wound to the arm and is in stable condition at the hospital. A male student was also treated for a facial injury, but was not shot.

One student said he saw people get shot and hid behind garbage cans before fleeing out a back door.

“I saw people getting shot, on the ground, bleeding and stuff. Me and my friends and everybody in the back, we all ran out the side door crouching down. I tried to help these people who was falling, getting pushed," the student told NBC affiliate WSMV of Nashville. "We ran out the back of the school near the football field.”

The teen said he felt a lot of “pain and grief” because he saw people "shot in front of my face."

Announcement: Antioch High School is on a lockdown due to shots being fired inside the school building. Metro Police are on the scene. The person responsible for shooting is no longer a threat. We will be gathering students in the auditorium and will provide information on… — Metro Schools (@MetroSchools) January 22, 2025

One parent described what happened as “unbelievable.”

“I say it every day to all three of my kids, ‘I love you. Have a good day.’ I’m sad for whoever is trying to contact their child, who said 'I love you, have a good day' and their child is not answering the phone," the parent told WSMV.

Students were being bused to Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital "as they are released from the scene by Metro Police," the district said in a Facebook update.

"We ask that parents go to the reunification site at Ascension Saint Thomas. Please do not come to Antioch High School," officials said.

A SWAT team cleared the school, authorities said.

Tennessee State Troopers, state Homeland Security Special Agents and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are assisting.

Antioch High School is on lockdown as police investigate, the district said.

Gov. Bill Lee said he was briefed on the incident and expressed his gratitude for law enforcement and first responders "who responded quickly and continue to investigate."

"As we await more information, I join Tennesseans in praying for the victims, their families & the school community," he said in a post on X.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

