North Korea

North Korea Conducts Drills Simulating Nuclear Counterattacks

The drills are viewed as a warning to the U.S. and South Korea

(Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has overseen drills simulating a nuclear counterattack against the U.S. and South Korea, state media KCNA said on Monday.

The drills, which Reuters reported, are seen as a warning to the allies who are scaling up their joint military exercises.

They involved a short-range missile launch but — unusually — the missile flew from a buried silo, which analysts say would help improve speed and stability in future tests of intercontinental ballistic missiles, according to the report.

Read more at NBCNews.com.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

This article tagged under:

North Korea
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us