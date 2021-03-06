‘Not Fair!': Man Who Put Feet on Pelosi's Desk Has Outburst at Court Hearing for Capitol Riot

The man who was seen putting his feet up on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's desk during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot had an outburst in federal court Thursday over his continued detainment.

Richard Barnett, reportedly screamed at Judge Christopher R. Cooper during a virtual hearing where it was determined he would remain detained until at least his next hearing in May. He yelled at Cooper that it was “not fair” that he remained in jail as others were released, according to NBC Washington’s Scott MacFarlane.

“Everybody else who did things much worse are already home,” Barnett said. He later added, “I’ve been here for a month, they’re going to set it for another month, and everybody else is getting out.”

BOOM: Here it is. Richard Barnett, alleged US Capitol Insurrectionist who put his feet on Nancy Pelosi’s desk, *screamed* this at a judge and attorneys in his DC court hearing this morning===> pic.twitter.com/pJ6bMfRn9P — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) March 4, 2021

Joseph D. McBride, Barnett’s attorney, denied reported characterizations that his client’s outburst was directed at Cooper.

