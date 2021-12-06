Capitol Riot

Pence's Former Chief of Staff Cooperating With Jan. 6 Committee

A source said the committee is assessing what information Short might provide

Marc Short, who was chief of staff to then-Vice President Mike Pence, is cooperating with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, according to two people familiar with the panel's activities.

"He is," one of the sources said. "So far."

A second source, who confirmed that Short was subpoenaed, said the panel is in the process of assessing what information Short might be able to provide.

