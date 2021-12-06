Pence's Former Chief of Staff Cooperating With Jan. 6 Committee

Marc Short, who was chief of staff to then-Vice President Mike Pence, is cooperating with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, according to two people familiar with the panel's activities.

"He is," one of the sources said. "So far."

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

A second source, who confirmed that Short was subpoenaed, said the panel is in the process of assessing what information Short might be able to provide.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.