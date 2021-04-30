Vanessa Guillen

Slain Soldier Vanessa Guillen Had Reported Sexual Harassment but Leadership Did Nothing

The harassment was unrelated to her killing, according to an Army report released Friday

Texas DPS

Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen, who authorities say was killed by a fellow soldier last year, had previously been sexually harassed by a supervisor but unit leadership took no action, according to an Army report released Friday.

The report was released following an investigation into Army chain-of-command actions related to the disappearance of Guillen, who went missing from Fort Hood in April 2020.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Vanessa Guillen Apr 24

Texas Lawmakers Target Sexual Assault After Death of Fort Hood Soldier Vanessa Guillen

Vanessa Guillen Sep 16, 2020

Texas Soldier's Slaying Inspires Bid to Expand Military Code

A total of 21 Army service members were reprimanded for failing to assess the magnitude of Guillen’s disappearance and allowing her suspected killer to flee the base before he died by suicide.

Guillen, 20, was last seen alive at Fort Hood on April 22, 2020. Her dismembered remains were found near the base two months later.

Read the full story here from NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Vanessa GuillenTexasFort Hood
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Kentucky Derby Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us