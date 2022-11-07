Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, was hit with a beer can during Monday's World Series victory parade for the Houston Astros and an arrest was made, police said.

Cruz was on a float in Houston at the 2400 block of Smith Street when the can was thrown, the Houston Police Department tweeted.

“The beer can struck the Senator in the chest/neck area,” police said, adding that he was not injured.

The Houston Astros won their second championship title after taking down the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 of the 2022 World Series.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.