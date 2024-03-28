Timeline: Illinois stabbing rampage terrorized multiple homes, teen girls' sleepover

A teen girls' sleepover in Rockford, Illinois, turned to tragedy as the home they were watching a movie in became the final stop on a murder suspect's horrific stabbing spree.

Details surrounding the series of attacks in the northern Illinois community were released Thursday, one day after four people were killed and seven others injured at multiple crime scenes.

The crimes unfolded during the afternoon hours Wednesday, with four separate crime scenes reported.

Among those killed were a 15-year-old girl, a U.S. postal worker, a 23-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman.

Here's how officials said the horrific events unfolded:

First incident: 2300 block of Holmes Street

According to the complaint, the stabbing spree first began at a home in the 2300 block of Holmes Street.

There, 22-year-old Christian Soto told authorities he was smoking marijuana with a friend, later identified as Jacob Schupbach, of Rockford. Soto said he believes the marijuana was laced with "an unknown narcotic" as he became "paranoid after the drug usage," the complaint stated.

He told authorities that's when he grabbed a knife from the kitchen and began stabbing 23-year-old Schupbach and 63-year-old Romona Schupbach at the home.

Witnesses reported seeing Soto chase Jacob Schupbach into the street while in possession of an unknown object before he was seen hitting or stabbing Schupbach on the ground, the complaint stated.

Soto was then seen entering a black Chevy Silverado parked in the driveway of Schupbach home and running over Jacob Schupbach. Witnesses said Jacob Schupbach at one point got up and ran back inside the home with Soto following. A short time later, Soto was seen exiting the home and leaving in the vehicle, the complaint stated.

Both Jacob and Romona Schupbach were pronounced dead.

Second incident: 2200 block of Winnetka Lane

As Soto fled the Schupbach home following the stabbing, he recalled to police "taking out the mailman" in the 2200 block of Winnetka Lane.

At that scene, a homeowner told police he heard commotion outside his home and when he looked outside he saw a man battering a United States Postal worker, identified as 49-year-old Jay Larson, in the grass near his front yard.

The witness, who later identified Soto in a photo lineup, said Soto was punching Larson, and as the witness opened the front door to help, he heard Larson yell for him to call police.

At that point, the witness said Soto began to approach his home, so he locked his door and dialed 911. The witness then saw Soto retrieve a knife from his vehicle and proceeded to stab Larson "numerous times in various parts of his body."

The witness then reported Soto got back into the pickup truck and ran over Larson before reversing and running over him a second time, the complaint stated.

Soto was then seen striking a parked car with his truck before fleeing on foot between two homes.

Third incident: 4800 block of Cleveland Avenue

Shortly after Larson was attacked, officers began receiving calls to numerous crime scenes, including one in the 4800 block of Cleveland Avenue.

There, three people inside a home said a man forced his way inside with a "Katana"-style knife as one of the homeowners had opened the door to let their dog outside.

One person was stabbed on the left side of her face, and two others attempted to fight the man off, resulting in them both also being stabbed. One of those individuals then struck the man with a syrup bottle before he left the home.

According to the complaint, Soto admitted to entering the home and attacking three people. He also recalled the family's pitbull biting him on his leg during the attack.

Fourth incident: 4700 block of Cleveland Avenue

In the fourth and final crime scene, officers were flagged down about another attack in the 4700 block of Cleveland Avenue. There, authorities were approached by one of three girls who were attacked inside a home.

The girl directed police to a home where she said other people were hurt.

Officers entered the home to find 15-year-old Jenna Newcomb of Rockford dead in a basement "from apparent trauma to her head." According to Newcomb's mother, Jenna died saving her sister and her friend, who were also wounded in the attack.

According to the complaint, Newcomb and her friend, who were having a sleepover at the house, were in the basement watching a movie. Another girl was upstairs making something to eat in the kitchen when she saw a man break into the home and grab a bat. The girl ran down to warn the other two when the man came down, shouted at them about a gun and began swinging the bat. All three were hit and Newcomb was knocked unconscious and later died.

The man then said he was going to "get a gun" and left as one girl called 911 and the other fled to get help.

Soto, who the complaint said was covered in blood at the time, was taken into custody and now faces more than 12 charges, including murder and home invasion.

"It's pretty difficult to even know where to begin to describe what's taking place," Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said. "Our community has experienced such unthinkable tragedies this week."

Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley said during a news conference that Soto would be in court Thursday afternoon to hear the charges and for a judge to determine if he will remain in jail pending trial.

Three people remained hospitalized Thursday, officials said. The other four were treated and released, Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd said.