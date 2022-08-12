Trump Supporter Who Called Capitol Cops ‘Weasels' on Jan. 6 Sentenced to Prison

A Capitol rioter who pushed against a police line on Jan. 6, 2021, before storming the building and calling the police officers "little f--king spineless f--king oath violating little f--king weasels" was sentenced to eight months in federal prison on Friday.

Glen Simon pleaded guilty, first in October, then again in April after more evidence against him was discovered, to a count of disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds.

Chief Judge Beryl A. Howell noted Friday that he had a plated vest, joined a mob pushing a bike rack against a line of police officers, and entered the building as the "tip of the mob."

For more on this story, go to NBC News