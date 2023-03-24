Twitter to Revoke Legacy Verification System on April 1, Leaving Blue Checkmarks Only for Paid Users

Blue check marks are about to come at a cost.

Twitter announced that it will begin winding down its free verification system for accounts deemed authentic and in the public interest beginning April 1.

The current system allows for celebrities, officials, journalists and other notable people to request verification, while parodies, fans and similar accounts were not eligible.

Blue check marks are now available through Twitter Blue, which the company launched last year. Accounts subscribed to Twitter Blue still have to pass several criteria before receiving approval, including display name, profile photo, active use, security and no signs of being misleading or deceptive. Twitter can also remove an account's check mark at any time without notice.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Twitter Blue subscriptions costs begin at $8 per month and $84 million annually for web in the U.S. That price increases to $11 per month and $114.99 annually for iOS and Android.

CEO Elon Musk launched Twitter Blue shortly after buying the company last October, but a surge in imposter accounts forced the company to take it down in November. Twitter re-launched the service in December.

There used to be several steps to earn a blue "verified" checkmark on Twitter, but the platform's new program lets users purchase one for $7.99 per month.