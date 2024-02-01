The U.S. State Department has issued a travel warning for Jamaica, urging Americans to reconsider visiting the Caribbean nation due to rising crime and "unreliable medical services."

The Level 3 travel advisory comes after the U.S. Embassy in Jamaica reported that “violent crimes, such as home invasions, armed robberies, sexual assaults, and homicides, are common” even at all-inclusive resorts.

According to the State Department, Jamaica's homicide rate is among the highest in the Western Hemisphere, with 65 murders reported there last month alone.

The U.S. Embassy also said local police often do not respond effectively to incidents of serious crimes and even when arrests are made, cases are rarely prosecuted to a conclusive sentence. Families of U.S. citizens killed in accidents or homicides typically wait a year or more for final death certificates to be issued by Jamaican authorities.

The advisory added that the medical services on the island are not always dependable and some facilities may demand payment in advance before offering care. Most hospitals and doctors overseas do no accept U.S. health insurance, so Americans are urged to obtain traveler's insurance that includes medical evacuation.

The warnings about travel to Jamaica comes days after the State Department issued an advisory for another popular tourist destination in the Caribbean.

On Friday, the U.S. Embassy in the Bahamas put the island on a Level 2 “Exercise increased caution” warning, urging Americans to stay vigilant, keep a low profile and not to fight back during a robbery attempt. Nassau has been rocked by 18 murders in first four weeks of the year, according to the embassy.