Personal information about active-duty U.S. service members is cheap, easy to buy and widely advertised by data brokers who sell Americans’ data, according to a Duke University study published Monday.

The researchers behind the study said they purchased a variety of data including names, phone numbers, addresses and sometimes even information like the names of service members’ children, their marital status, net worth and credit rating, often for as little as 12 cents per person. In total, the researchers bought nearly 50,000 service members’ records for a little over $10,000.

The research has prompted fears that a lack of major regulation in the data brokerage sector may constitute a national security risk because it can be used by foreign spies to identify and court Americans with access to state secrets. Senators who received an advance look at the Duke study said in emailed statements that it highlighted the need for action.

“This report further solidifies the need to address this gaping hole in the protection of U.S. servicemembers,” said Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La. “We must act in the interest of national security and protect those who defend our nation.”

A Pentagon spokesperson didn’t respond to a request for comment.

