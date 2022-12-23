See This 8-Year-Old Boy Spread Holiday Cheer With His Viral Dance Performance

A California student is spreading a lot of Christmas cheer this season after video of his holiday performance went viral.

Jaden Williams said his goal was to make the audience smile and have a good time. That's exactly what the 8-year-old did.

Jaden started dancing when he was 2 years old. These days he can't contain himself when hearing music and feels the need to start dancing. His parents said Jaden is always shaking it and even took a year of dance classes.

Post of 8-year-old breaking out in dance going viral. Bay Area 2nd grader says he could barely contain himself, and loves to dance. This was at a holiday performance in Menlo Park. It was re-posted by @violadavis and the @49ers gave him a shoutout. Story at 4:30/6 on @nbcbayarea. pic.twitter.com/lHmDMJu8dt — Ian Cull (@NBCian) December 23, 2022

A classmate's mom posted video of a recent performance on Instagram that has gone viral, garnering over 600,000 likes.

"I feel it come into my body and just want to dance and all that stuff," Jaden said of his performance. "I love dancing. It's in my blood. I just want to make them happy and wonderful."