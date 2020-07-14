Police Catch Suspect in Killing of Officer in Seattle Suburb

A man who killed one police officer and wounded another while fleeing from a traffic stop in a Seattle suburb was found hiding on a nearby rooftop and arrested without incident early Tuesday, police said.

A tweet from the Bothell Fire Department around 11 p.m. PST said two Bothell officers were “down” following a pursuit. Bothell police Captain Mike Johnson later announced that one of them was killed.

For most of the night, Bothell police said they were searching for a male suspect who was armed and wearing a gray tank top and baggy sweatpants. They eventually found him nearby, police said: “Subject was located hiding on a rooftop near the scene.”

It’s unclear what sparked the pursuit and subsequent shooting.

Bothell Fire Department spokeswoman Nicole Strachila said the second officer was taken to Harborview Medical Center. The officer was in “satisfactory” condition, KING-TV reported.

In a tweet, Bothell Councilman Mason Thompson said he was “heartbroken.”

“My prayers are with the officers who have been shot and their families,” Thompson said.