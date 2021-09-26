Pink Walk 2021 Highlights Importance of Early Breast Cancer Detection

More than 400 runners and walkers hit the pavement Sunday at Miami-Dade College North Campus for the fifth annual Pink Walk, an effort to raise awareness for early detection and disease prevention.

Miami-Dade College partnered with the Women's Breast and Health Institute for the event to help spread awareness and promote early screenings.

“98% of cases of breast cancer are preventable with early detection and prevention,” participant Trevor Fuhriman said. Fuhriman lost his grandmother to breast cancer in 2020.

“I think people understand the importance of having these conversations and telling everyone they love to get screened,” Fuhriman said.

The event was hosted by NBC 6 anchor Constance Jones, who also lost her grandmother to breast cancer.

“Any opportunity for us to have conversations about breast health and talking and having our conversations with our friends and daughters and sisters is important,” Jones said.

Andrea Ivory, the executive director of the Women’s Breast and Health Institute and a survivor herself, knows the importance of early detection.

“This is not for someone else," Ivory said. "Disease protection and early prevention are for each and every one of us.”

Ivory is looking to spread the word with the new early detection and disease prevention license plate which was recently passed.

“We’re looking forward to the whole community purchasing our plate and putting it on the back of your car because without your support, it won’t be a reality,” Ivory said.

For more information on the Women's Breast and Health Institute, visit their web site here.