California Gov. Newsom Is Second in State's History to Face Recall Election

The effort to recall Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom has more than enough signatures to proceed, the state's election official said Wednesday.

Backers of the recall passed the 1.5 million signature threshold in April, but there was then a 30-day period where people who wanted to withdraw their signatures were given a chance to do so.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather. Download our NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Just 43 signatures were withdrawn, leaving 1,719,900 verified signatures to initiate the recall election, the California Secretary of State's Office said in a statement. Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber on Wednesday notified the state finance department of the result.

According to the Secretary of State's Office, there have been 54 efforts to recall California governors since the power was put in the state constitution in 1911. Only one succeeded: Gov. Gray Davis was recalled in 2003 and was replaced by Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

The leaders of America’s most-populous states - all recently criticized in the national press following different controversies - have one surprising thing in common: middling approval ratings that are neither near the top nor the bottom of the nation’s 50 state leaders.