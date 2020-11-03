Decision 2020

Gregory Tony Wins Race to Remain Broward Sheriff

Tony defeats Republican challenger H. Wayne Clark

Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony
Democratic Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony will be keeping his job after a victory over Republican challenger H. Wayne Clark Tuesday.

Tony thanked his supporters on Twitter after claiming victory over Clark, an attorney and U.S. Army veteran.

  • Broward Sheriff

    95% reporting

    • Winner

      Gregory Tony

      63%

      567,417

    • H. Wayne Clark

      32%

      286,207

"Thank you Broward County! Together, we did this. I look forward to leading the great & hard-working people at the Broward Sheriff's Office over the next four years as we continue to make BSO the finest law enforcement agency in Florida and an example of excellence for the nation," Tony wrote.

Tony replaced Scott Israel in 2019 after Gov. Ron DeSantis fired Israel over his handling of the Parkland school shooting that left 17 dead.

Israel ran for the job again but lost to Tony in the August primary.

Tony is the county's first Black sheriff and a former sergeant in the suburban Coral Springs Police Department. Tony also ran a consulting company that trained officers to confront active shooters.

