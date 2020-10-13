President Trump to Visit Miami Thursday in Bid to Sway Swing State Voters

The election ball keeps on rolling throughout South Florida this week as President Trump is scheduled to be in Miami Thursday, and authorities are advising those who will be in the area to expect traffic delays and possible road closures.

Trump's Miami visit will come just days after Democratic nominee Joe Biden is expected to attend a pair of events in Broward County Tuesday. The two have hosted rallies and events across the sunshine state over the last week.

Just eight days prior, Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, made stops in both Little Haiti and Little Havana before Biden spoke with undecided voters during a NBC News town hall held in downtown Miami.

On Monday, Trump held a rally in Sanford, Florida and will host an event Friday in Ocala.

The former Vice President will be attending events in Pembroke Pines and Miramar in an effort to get a big turnout in the state's most heavily Democratic county.

On Thursday, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., the Macarthur Causeway (I-395) will be closed in both directions. Police suggest using the Julia Tuttle Causeway (I-195) or the 79th Street Causeway to exit or enter the City of Miami Beach.

Authorities also advise that residents of Palm, Hibiscus, Star and Fisher Islands may return home via the westbound lane of the Macarthur Causeway.

Florida is again forecast to play a crucial role in the race for the White House, with a NBC News/Marist poll released last month showing the race being a dead heat between Biden and Trump.

The Sunshine State has backed the winning candidate in all but two races since 1928, with Trump defeating Hillary Clinton by just under 113,000 votes in 2016.

You can keep up with the latest traffic updates on NBC6.com/traffic