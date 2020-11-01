Trump to Host Evening Rally in Opa-Locka

President Donald Trump will hold a rally Sunday evening near the Opa-Locka Executive Airport to rally South Florida voters just two days before the election.

The late timing of the rally immediately brought up questions about whether attendees would be penalized for violating Miami-Dade County's 11 p.m. curfew.

It was originally planned to start at 11:30 p.m., but Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez said in a press release Sunday that the county "has confirmed with the RNC, the permit holder for President Trump’s rally planned for the airport in Opa-Locka, that the outdoor event will begin at 9:30 p.m. and is expected to end before midnight."

The mayor added that county safety personnel will hand out flyers listing COVID-19 public health safety rules to attendees requiring facial coverings and physical distancing.

The RNC campaign also told the county it will have staff distribute masks and hand sanitizer to those attending.

“As with any other events, the County will continue to enforce the curfew,” Gimenez said. “We will be flexible, as we have been with recent late-ending sporting events, so that people get home safely.”

Throughout the day, Trump supporters gathered at various locations, including in Tropical Park along Bird Road for a drive-in rally and at the Opa Locka Airport, where event attendees were lined up incredibly early ahead of the rally.