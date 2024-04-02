Ron DeSantis

Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill charged with elder exploitation suspended by Gov. DeSantis

DeSantis said Hill can return to office if she is exonerated

By The News Service of Florida

NBC Universal, Inc.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday suspended Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill, who was arrested Thursday on charges of elder exploitation, personal identification fraud and mortgage fraud.

Hill, who pleaded not guilty to seven felony charges, has represented areas of western Orlando since 2013.

“I think there's been a lot of buzz in that community, I think that there's a lot of problems, or a lot of concerning things with this conduct and this behavior, but that's for the courts to settle,” DeSantis said during an appearance at the Greater Miami Expressway Agency.

After an investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Hill faces allegations that she used hundreds of thousands of dollars from a 96-year-old woman for personal expenses.

