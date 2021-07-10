Texas

Texas Man Who Waited 6 Hours at Polling Site Charged With Illegal Voting

Hervis Rogers, 62, was unaware of a law making him ineligible to cast a ballot while on parole, his attorney said

Election 2020 Texas Voting
LM Otero/AP Photo

A Texas man who received widespread attention after standing more than six hours in line to vote in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary has been arrested on illegal voting charges after casting a ballot while on parole.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather. Download our NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Hervis Rogers, 62, was arrested on Wednesday on two counts of illegal voting, a second-degree felony that carries a possible sentence of two to 20 years in prison. His bail has been set at $100,000.

Politics

COVID-19 Feb 27

South Florida Reps. Split Along Party Lines on COVID Relief Bill

University of Florida Mar 9

Study Finds Florida Rejected Fewer Mail-In Ballots in November Election

Rogers was one of the many voters in the city of Houston who waited hours in line to cast their ballots during Super Tuesday in March 2020. He became the overnight face of Texas’ battle over voting access after emerging from a polling center at a historically Black college around 1:30 a.m.

But Rogers was a few months short of the end of his parole following two felony burglary convictions from the early 1990s, making him ineligible to cast a ballot under Texas law. Prosecutors also said that Rogers voted illegally on the 2018 midterm elections.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

TexasHervis Rogers
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us