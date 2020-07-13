Dr. Anthony Fauci

Trump Defends Fauci Relationship Despite White House Efforts to Discredit Him

The comments came a day after the White House gave reporters a memo listing what it claimed were erroneous comments by Fauci

Al Drago - Pool/Getty Images

President Donald Trump insisted on Monday that he "personally" likes Dr. Anthony Fauci, as press secretary Kayleigh McEnany denied the White House was working to discredit the country’s leading infectious disease expert.

"I don't always agree with him," Trump said at a White House event. "We get along very well, I like him personally."

The comments came a day after a White House official gave an opposition research-style memo to NBC News and other news outlets listing nearly a dozen past comments, some taken out of context, by Fauci that the official said had ultimately proven erroneous.

“To the notion that there’s opposition research and that there’s Fauci versus the president couldn’t be further from the truth," McEnany said a briefing at the White House. "Dr. Fauci and the president have always had a very good working relationship."

