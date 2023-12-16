Rapper Kodak Black in federal custody after violating his probation

Rap superstar Kodak Black was arrested and placed in federal custody after violating his probation, documents show.

Black, whose real name is Bill Kapri, is being held at the Miami Federal Detention Center after bonding out of jail earlier this month following an arrest in South Florida for cocaine possession and other charges.

Broward Sheriff's Office Kodak Black in a Broward Sheriff's Office photo from Dec. 7, 2023.

The Dec. 7 arrest happened in Plantation after an officer spotted a black Bentley SUV parked in the roadway in the 600 block of Northwest 47th Terrace, an arrest report said.

The officer approached the SUV and found the rapper asleep in the driver's seat, noting that "a strong odor of burnt cannabis" was coming from the vehicle, the report said.

The officer opened the SUV's door and shut it off. Inside was a cup in the door that smelled of alcohol, along with "cannabis wrapping paper and suspect cannabis residue" in the center console, the report said.

The officer approached and noticed Black's mouth was "full of white powder," the report said.

The substance later tested positive for cocaine, the report said. Black also had a clear plastic baggie in his pocket that also was tested, the report said.

NBC6 has contacted the rapper's attorney, but we have yet to hear back.

The most recent arrest is the latest for the 26-year-old rapper who's found himself behind bars in South Florida multiple times in recent years.

Black had previously been arrested on a trespassing charge on New Year's Day in 2022 in Pompano Beach.

In perhaps his most infamous incident, Black had a three-year federal prison sentence for falsifying documents used to buy weapons at a Miami gun store commuted by President Donald Trump on his last day in office in 2020. He had served about half his sentence.