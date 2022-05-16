2022 NHL Playoffs: Round Two

2022 NHL Playoffs Second Round Bracket originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

After a gripping first round, the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs are moving on to round two, the Division Finals. The chase for the Cup continues in a best-of-seven series with the second round/Division Finals, the Conference Championships/Semifinals and the Stanley Cup Final.

For the Western Conference, Colorado swept the second wild card Nashville in four straight wins during the first round, outscoring the Predators 21-9 and quickly claiming their spot in the second round.

While after six games, No. 3 St. Louis defeated No. 2 Minnesota, with the Blues coming in clutch for Games 1, 4, 5 and 6.

Despite an incredible goalie performance from the Dallas Stars’ Jake Oettinger (65 saves), the Calgary Flames prevailed in overtime of Game 7 in the first round to advance.

The Edmonton Oilers proved victorious after a 4-3 series win against the Los Angeles Kings in Game 7.

As for the Eastern Conference, the Florida Panthers will be moving on to the second round after their four wins, the last being in overtime, against the Washington Capitals in round one.

The Tampa Bay Lightning followed in Edmonton’s footsteps, also winning the first round series 4-3 after Game 7 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Similarly, the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Boston Bruins after a gripping seven-game series, finishing with a 4-3 lead and clinching the second round spot.

Keeping with the theme, the New York Rangers defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 in overtime of Game 7, overcoming a 3-1 series deficit to advance to the second round.

Here’s everything you need to know about the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs:

How can I watch the Stanley Cup Playoffs on TV?

Disney (ESPN, ABC) and Turner Sports (TNT, TBS) have agreed to new deals with the NHL. Half of the games for the first three rounds will be on TNT and the other half will either be on ESPN or ABC.

Playoff coverage will be available for Canadian viewers via Sportsnet.

What is the schedule for the second round of the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs?

The second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs will begin Tuesday, May 17. Here’s everything you need to know about the second round of the 2022 NHL Playoffs:

Western Conference

Colorado Avalanche (1) vs. St. Louis Blues (3)

Game 1: Tuesday, May 17 at 9:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 2: Thursday, May 19 at 9:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 3: Saturday, May 21 at 8 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 4: Monday, May 23 at 9:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, May 24 at TBD

Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, May 27 at TBD

Game 7 (if necessary): Sunday, May 27 at TBD

Calgary Flames (1) vs. Edmonton Oilers (2)

Game 1: Wednesday, May 18 at 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 2: Friday, May 20 at 10:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 3: Sunday, May 22 at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Game 4: Tuesday, May 24 at 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 5 (if necessary): Thursday, May 26 at TBD

Game 6 (if necessary): Saturday, May 28 at TBD

Game 7 (if necessary): Monday, May 30 at TBD

Eastern Conference

Florida Panthers (1) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (3)

Game 1: Tuesday, May 17 at 7 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 2: Thursday, May 19 at 7 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 3: Sunday, May 22 at 1:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 4: Monday, May 23 at 7 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, May 25 at TBD

Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, May 27 at TBD

Game 7 (if necessary): Sunday, May 27 at TBD

Carolina Hurricanes (1) vs. New York Rangers (2)