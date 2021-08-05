Miami Dolphins

COVID-19

3 Miami Dolphins Removed From COVID-19 Reserve List

Tight end Mike Gesicki remained on the list

By The Associated Press

Three of the four Miami Dolphins players who had been on the COVID-19 reserve list were removed from it Thursday.

Coming off the list were tight ends Cethan Carter and Adam Shaheen and receiver Preston Williams. Tight end Mike Gesicki remained on the list.

Williams is still on the physically unable to perform list as he recovers from a 2020 foot injury.

The team released tight end Gabe Holmes and waived tight ends Sal Cannella and Kalif Jackson.

___

