Dreaming Big Pays Off: Chiefs Linebacker Nick Bolton Envisioned He'd Score TD at the Super Bowl LVII

Many players in Sunday night's Super Bowl have Texas ties, including Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton who graduated from Frisco's Lone Star High School in 2018.

Everybody knows Bolton's name after his stunning scoop that helped the Chiefs tie the game in the second quarter. Houston-area native and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts fumbled the ball and Bolton picked it up and raced up the field 36 yards for a touchdown that made the score 14-14.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images Nick Bolton #32 of the Kansas City Chiefs recovers a rumble and runs it back for a 36 yard touchdown during the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Monday morning on the TODAY show, Bolton talked about a dream he had about the play.

"I guess two nights ago, I guess three nights ago now, I dreamed about the scenario, kind of exactly how it happened," Bolton said. "So, it was a surreal moment. Once I got into the end zone, I don't know, man, I didn't know what to expect, maybe there was a flag down. It was just a surreal moment for me, we needed in order to get the win."

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb also asked Bolton about his long emotional embrace with his family. Video tweeted after the game showed Bolton hugging his mother, who, along with his sister, has been treated for cancer.

Bolton said it was a special moment for them since his mother had missed seeing him play.

"In high school, my mom wasn't allowed to come watch me play because of her health reasons," he said. "And so a chance to have her in the stands at this game, and her being there and finally get the win and the confetti coming down, it's just a surreal moment for us."

Bolton went on to say it's hard to sum up how he feels having a Super Bowl ring. But 'surreal' seemed to be the theme of the interview.

"It's the greatest feeling in the world. I don't have any kids, and so I can say that's the greatest moment of my life," Bolton said. "Just a surreal moment, especially for us, our team, our coaches and our fans. It was just a surreal moment."